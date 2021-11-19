‘I’m losing my job because of this vaccine – even though I’ve got antibodies’

As of 11 November 2021, all people working in care homes in England are now required to be double-vaccinated, unless they have a medical exemption.

Daniela Bell, a former care home worker, sadly lost her job working with dementia patients because she had not been vaccinated – despite her employer telling her: “No words can express how I feel about this, but we have to follow the law.”

Tens of thousands of care home workers have lost their jobs or been affected by this new law requiring double vaccination. Now, many have had to choose between following their conscience or losing their job.

In the care home Daniela worked in, she was not the only one to be affected: “There were eight of us who had concerns about it and didn’t want to take the vaccine. I think four of us are now leaving.”

She continued: “I don’t understand the reasons why now I’m considered more dangerous than I was before. Before, none of the staff were vaccinated, or the residents, and we dealt in very hard circumstances with what we knew and how we knew to cope best.”

