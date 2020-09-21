‘I was punished for sharing legitimate concerns about RSE’

Kristie Higgs, a pastoral administrator at a local secondary school, was sacked from her job for two private Facebook posts that raised concerns about transgenderism and sex education at her son’s Church of England primary school. Her case is set to be heard in court this week.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, Kristie will challenge her employer for discrimination and harassment on the grounds of her religious beliefs. “The whole experience broke my heart,” she says. “I have been punished for sharing concerns about Relationships and Sex Education. I hold these views because of my Christian beliefs, beliefs and views which are shared by hundreds of thousands of parents across the UK. My number one concern has always been the effect that learning about sex and gender in school will have on children at such a young age. I have not discriminated against anyone.”

“We should be able to share Biblical truth,” she says, “we should have the right to share our concerns so that people can be aware and judge for themselves.” What’s more, the information she shared about RSE has now come into effect and is being made compulsory in schools across England. “Parents are waking up now and finding out the truth about what’s really being taught in these schools,” she explains. “I need other parents and people to stand with me.”

Read Andrea’s message about the case.

