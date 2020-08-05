‘I wake up in the night thinking they are taking the tube out of my daughter’

5 August 2020

There has been an incredible response across the world after shocking video footage was released of a brutal arrest of a father at the bedside of his dying daughter.

Now, Dr Rashid and Dr Aliya Abbasi speak up about how the ordeal back in August 2019 has affected them. “I still wake up in the night thinking people are taking the tube out of my daughter,” says Dr Rashid Abbasi.

The Christian Legal Centre is supporting the Abbasi family as they seek justice. You can read more of their story in the Daily Mail.

