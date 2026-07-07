‘I don’t like your views’ – PCSO forced out of role for Islam questions

Luke was suspended as a Community Police Officer because he questioned Islam during police training, and in a new case video on our YouTube channel, he explains how he was forced out of his role and permanently barred from policing before getting help from the Christian Legal Centre.

We praise God that through our legal work and Luke’s willingness to stand, the matter has now settled without the need for Luke to pursue his case to trial before the Employment Tribunal.

Luke’s experiences raise serious concerns about freedom of religion, freedom of expression, and the treatment of Christians and other dissenting voices in public institutions.

Please sign and share our petition if you haven’t already – and pray that Christians in the UK will no longer lose their jobs for peacefully challenging the influence of Islam in the UK.

Sign our petition to stop two-tier police training.

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