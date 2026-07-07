‘I don’t like your views’ – PCSO forced out of role for Islam questions

7 July 2026

Luke was suspended as a Community Police Officer because he questioned Islam during police training, and in a new case video on our YouTube channel, he explains how he was forced out of his role and permanently barred from policing before getting help from the Christian Legal Centre.

We praise God that through our legal work and Luke’s willingness to stand, the matter has now settled without the need for Luke to pursue his case to trial before the Employment Tribunal.

Luke’s experiences raise serious concerns about freedom of religion, freedom of expression, and the treatment of Christians and other dissenting voices in public institutions.

Please sign and share our petition if you haven’t already – and pray that Christians in the UK will no longer lose their jobs for peacefully challenging the influence of Islam in the UK.

Sign our petition to stop two-tier police training.

View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now
Privacy settings

Our website uses cookies, usage analysis and other technologies. We use these tools because they help us to run our website, provide you with content (including video and audio clips), understand how people use our website, make improvements to our services, and promote our work more effectively. This means that we and selected third-party services may store cookies and other similar information on your device, and may analyse how you use our website. Some of these tools are necessary for our website to function as intended but others are optional, and you can choose whether or not to allow them. You can find out more here.

Core functionality

Certain cookies and other technologies are used on our website to provide core functionality. You can read more about this here. You may be able to use your browser settings to block these tools but if you do, our website may not function as intended.

Embedded content

To enrich your experience of this website, we embed carefully selected content from other platforms. For example, we embed video clips from our YouTube channel, and audio clips from our SoundCloud channel. These third-party platforms may store and use cookies (or similar technology) on your device, and may analyse your use of this site or the embedded content. We do not directly control what technologies they use. You can find out more here. If embedded content is disabled it may affect your experience of this website.

Analytics and promotion

This website uses tools from selected third-party providers (Google and Facebook) to help us understand how people arrive at and use our website, and to measure and improve the effectiveness of some of our promotional activity. These tools may store and use cookies (and similar information) on your device, and analyse your use of this website, and other sites and platforms. These tools help us to improve our services, reach people who may be interested in our work and make better use of our resources but information may be shared with these third-party providers and may be used for their own purposes. You can find out more here.