HR boss confirmed to have told nurses to ‘broaden mindset’

Shocking new testimony from senior matrons at Darlington Memorial Hospital has confirmed that Tracy Atkinson, Director of HR at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, told nurses to “broaden their mindset,” “be more inclusive,” and “get educated” after they raised safeguarding concerns about a biologically male colleague using the female changing room.

Claire Gregory, a ward manager, directly contradicted repeated denials by Ms Atkinson, who has claimed she never made such remarks. Giving evidence under oath, Ms Gregory stated that during a meeting on 15 April 2024, Atkinson did in fact say staff needed to “broaden their views,” be “more inclusive,” and “get educated.”

Last week, under cross-examination by the nurses’ representative, Niazi Fetto KC, Ms Atkinson denied ever referring to the nurses’ concerns as “noise in the system.”

However, Mr Fetto pointed to an internal investigation interview in which she had used that exact phrase.

Ms Gregory also recalled Atkinson speaking of exploring “the art of the possible”, a vague phrase that staff interpreted as a signal that no meaningful action would be taken.

In her statement, Ms Gregory described being caught off guard by the meeting:

“I wasn’t sent a Teams invite… I don’t think I used the word ambushed, but I know I was caught off guard by the meeting and its content.”

She also confirmed that nurses had raised concerns about disturbing behaviour by “Rose,” the male colleague who identifies as female. This included bending over in the changing room and presenting in a way that made staff feel so uncomfortable that some considered going home in uniform.

Sandra Watson, another senior matron, gave further evidence at the tribunal today. She testified that she saw Rose exiting the changing room and thought, “That is a man.” She also confirmed that Ms Gregory was visibly upset after the April meeting, reporting that HR had implied nurses should educate themselves and find alternative changing arrangements if unhappy.

Ms Watson described Atkinson’s response to the concerns as flippant and lacking compassion:

“There was little recognition of how the staff actually felt, regardless of policy and employment law.”

She also highlighted serious fire safety issues with the makeshift changing arrangements and confirmed that NHS England had deemed the facilities inadequate. Expressing frustration, she said:

“I feel things have been very quiet from the Trust… I understand why staff feel unheard and unsupported.”

In a disturbing revelation, Ms Watson confirmed that posters referencing the [Nursing and Midwifery Council] (NMC) Code of Conduct were put up in what she described as a “passive-aggressive act.”

Nurses have since been referred to the NMC for potential fitness to practice investigations.

The nurses, who are being supported by the Christian Legal Centre, are suing the Trust for sexual harassment, discrimination, victimisation, and breaches of their Article 8 rights under the European Convention on Human Rights.

The hearing continues in Newcastle.

