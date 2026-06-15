New Health Secretary accused of snubbing Darlington nurses

The newly appointed Health Secretary, James Murray, is facing criticism after refusing to honour a commitment made by his predecessor, Wes Streeting, to meet with the Darlington nurses who have been at the centre of a landmark NHS single‑sex spaces case.

Mr Streeting had previously agreed to meet the nurses, following their high‑profile victory in January 2026, which was supported by the Christian Legal Centre, to discuss ongoing concerns about safety, dignity, and the interpretation of the law on single‑sex spaces in the NHS.

The ruling found that County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust had unlawfully harassed and discriminated against female staff by requiring them to share a female changing space with a man who ‘identified’ as a woman.

In a letter dated 22 April 2026 to Bethany Hutchison, President of the Darlington Nursing Union, Mr Streeting acknowledged the seriousness of the nurses’ case and suggested a future meeting following the publication of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) Code of Practice.

He wrote: “Thank you for taking the time to write to me… I suggest we meet after the publication of the EHRC Code of Practice.”

He also recognised the failings of the NHS Trust, stating that it was “incredibly disappointing… how the Trust failed to respect your dignity and did not properly address the concerns you and other colleagues had raised.”

However, according to a report in the Daily Express, Mr Murray, who replaced Mr Streeting last month, has now refused to give a clear commitment to attend the planned meeting for this week in Westminster, casting doubt over whether it will take place at all.

The Express reports that the meeting had been scheduled for 16 June as part of efforts to discuss frontline concerns about safety and the implementation of the Supreme Court ruling on biological sex.

In 2022, Mr Murray stated in a broadcast interview: “I believe that trans women are women.”

At the time, he also described women as including “adult female and trans women”, and indicated that the definition of a woman was open to debate.

However, following the Supreme Court’s April 2025 ruling that “sex” in the Equality Act refers to biological sex, Mr Murray has appeared to revise his position.

In June 2026 during an interview on BBC Radio 4, he confirmed that he would no longer use the phrase “trans women are women”, stating:

“I have changed what I would say. I wouldn’t say that phrase any more.”

He added that the law is now “absolutely clear” that single‑sex spaces should be protected on the basis of biological sex, including within the NHS.

Bethany Hutchison, President of the Darlington Nursing Union, said:

“We were encouraged when Wes Streeting recognised the seriousness of our case and indicated a willingness to meet. That commitment now appears to have been set aside.

This issue is not theoretical, it affects frontline staff every day. We are simply asking for clarity, for the law to be applied properly, and for our dignity and safety to be respected.

We urge the current Health Secretary to honour his predecessor’s commitment, meet with us, and ensure that what happened in Darlington is never repeated elsewhere in the NHS.”

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said:

“At a time when clarity and confidence are needed, the continued failure to ensure compliance with the law on sex and single-sex spaces across the NHS is deeply concerning.

This is a snub to the nurses who have fought for years to secure dignity, privacy and safety at work. The Health Secretary should meet them without delay, listen carefully to their concerns, and provide assurances that their right to single sex spaces will be respected.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling and the clear guidance arising from it, NHS trusts should not be left to interpret the law differently from one another. The Health Secretary must now ensure that the law is implemented consistently across every NHS trust, in line with the Supreme Court judgment.

Staff and patients should be able to expect the same protections wherever they are in the country. This is not simply a matter of policy preference; it is a matter of legal compliance, safeguarding, and maintaining public confidence in the NHS.”

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