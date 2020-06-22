‘God was calling us to take church outside during lockdown’

22 June 2020

Rev. Matt Timms, a pastor of a Newquay church, was granted permission by the local council to hold England’s first drive-in church during lockdown.

Matt speaks to Premier Radio about how the vision to take church outside came about, saying that he felt called by God to bring people together again to worship outside during the lockdown. With help from the Christian Legal Centre, three local churches were able to come together on Sunday 21 June to hold the first drive-in church in England.

“We have a message that is so good, that it has to get outside the four walls of the church building,” says Matt. “My prayer is that from this, it will inspire other churches to think creatively about how to bring the gospel of Jesus outside.”

Premier Radio

