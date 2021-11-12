‘Four of us are now losing our jobs over mandatory vaccination’

All people working in care homes in England are now required to be double-vaccinated, unless they have a medical exemption.

Daniela Bell has worked in a care home with dementia patients for 4 years, but had reservations about taking the vaccine: “I’ve had every single vaccination until this one,” she commented, “but this one I had to think about because it didn’t feel like other vaccines. Other vaccines aren’t mandated, but the Covid vaccine is now mandated. And now I have to think more carefully, since they made this law – and I’m now losing my job over this vaccine.”

Daniela has now lost her job due to the new law, but she is sadly not alone: “There were eight of us who had concerns about it and didn’t want to take the vaccine. I think four of us are now leaving.”

She continued: “I don’t understand the reasons why now I’m considered more dangerous than I was before. Before, none of the staff were vaccinated, or the residents, and we dealt in very hard circumstances with what we knew and how we knew to cope best.”

