Family torn apart because of their Christian beliefs

Statistics suggest that over 54,000 children received care measures from child welfare services in Noway in 2019 alone. Nearly 20% of those involved Norwegian-born children to immigrant parents. But how many of those children were wrongly taken away from loving families who could care for their children?

In 2015, the five children of Marius and Ruth Bodnariu became part of those statistics when they were taken from their parents, their friends and school and placed into three different households – all because of their devout Christian faith.

This week, the European Court of Human Rights has dismissed their challenge towards Norwegian Child Services after four years. Yet throughout the ordeal, the family has remained true to their faith and to each other.

|