Ex-gay Christian found not guilty in ‘conversion practices’ trial

Matthew Grech has been found not guilty of ‘advertising conversion practices’ by a court in Malta, in what is believed to be the first prosecution for ‘conversion practices’ in the world.

He has faced a three year trial with 17 court appearances because he shared his ex-gay, Christian testimony in an interview and defended the freedom of anyone to seek help with their unwanted sexual desires and behaviours.

The journalists who interviewed him were also put through the lengthy trial and found not guilty.

Our legal team assisted and supported Matthew, who was represented by Maltese lawyers.

Our mission is to ensure that no such law comes into the UK or to other jurisdictions around the world. We are also supporting other cases where people are suffering as a result of LGBTQ+ ideology. Help us to continue to stand by making a donation today.

‘My life has been turned upside down’ Matthew reacted to his vindication saying: “Today, I thank God that justice has prevailed. “From the very beginning, I have been clear that I committed no crime. I was never guilty of anything except speaking openly about my own life, about my spiritual journey to becoming a Christian, and the profound difference and freedom that my faith has made in every aspect of who I am. “For three long years, my life has been turned completely upside down, not for harming anyone, not for inciting hatred, not for breaking the law, but for sharing my personal testimony of hope and renewal on a podcast.” Activists ‘sought to weaponise the law’ Andrea Williams, who was with Matthew in Malta for the result, said: “Today’s not‑guilty verdict is a clear and decisive victory, not only for Matthew, but for Christian freedom and free speech across the world. After years of pressure, the attempt to criminalise him has collapsed because the prosecution could never coherently define what ‘conversion therapy’ even means. It is an undefined, politically loaded term with no grounding in fact, and it should never have been used to target a young man simply for sharing his Christian testimony. “This case has exposed how activists have sought to weaponise the law to silence people like Matthew who express mainstream Christian beliefs about sexuality, marriage, and identity. There was never any credible evidence justifying the charges brought against him, only an aggressive campaign to shut down viewpoints that diverge from a prevailing ideology.” International impact The law in Malta has been held up internationally by campaigners as a shining example of how laws against so-called conversion practices should be implemented. The failed, politically-motivated prosecution will send the message worldwide that these bans are not desirable or straightforward to implement. Nevertheless, Matthew and the journalists have been dragged through three years of legal uncertainty. Maltese journalists have stopped covering the issue, likely for fear that they would be prosecuted too. Organisations like IFTCC, which Matthew mentioned in the interview, provide responsible, evidence-backed support for people who want to live as the man or woman that God made them to be. Our Free to Talk website highlights some of the reasons why bans are unnecessary and harmful.

