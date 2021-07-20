Does this vicar deserve to be sacked for singing ‘Thine be the Glory’?

Rev. Charlie Boyle, vicar of All Saints Brankscome in Dorset is facing disciplinary action and the sack for singing the hymn ‘Thine Be The Glory’ down the aisle at an Easter Sunday service.

Following a complaint, the Archdeacon of Dorset met with Charlie and told him he should leave his post and the vicarage by the end of July, although was unable to give a clear reason why. Charlie said pressure on him escalated when a member of the congregation complained after he carried a cross down the aisle at the end of this year’s Easter Sunday service singing ‘Thine Be The Glory’ without a face mask on.

You can watch the footage itself which led to the complaint and disciplinary action below:

