DIY abortions ‘make a nonsense of informed consent’

19 May 2020

Dr Trevor Stammers, a former GP, shares his concerns over introducing DIY abortions, saying that they “make a nonsense of informed consent.”

“We’re heading into unchartered territory,” he says. “At some point, serious complications are going to arise. Everything that the Abortion Act was said to deliver when it was first passed has been exceeded by a cheapening of life and this is an ultimate expression of that.”

This is why Christian Concern is requesting a judicial review into the government’s decision to introduce ‘DIY’ abortions during the current lockdown. Please pray for our case, being heard in the High Court today, Tuesday 19 May 2020.

