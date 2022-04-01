DIY abortion survivor: ‘It makes your safe place a very negative place’

Amrita Kaur tells her story of how the abortion pill rescue service saved not only her baby’s life, but also possibly her own – and warns of the dangers of allowing the DIY abortion service to continue.

She comments: “It makes your safe place a very negative place … I do believe posting pills and not being questioned why I wanted an abortion or anything made it way too easy … I think if [my baby] didn’t survive, I would’ve just been riddled with guilt, that I possibly could’ve become suicidal.”

We rejoice with Amrita and the mothers of the 31 other babies alive today because of the life-saving abortion reversal treatment offered by Dr Dermot Kearney.

