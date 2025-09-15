Councillors may seek Judicial Review on mosque plan

A group of Monmouthshire County Councillors have issued a formal legal warning to the Council over its controversial decision to lease the historic Carnegie Library in Abergavenny to the Monmouthshire Muslim Community Association (MMCA) for use as a mosque and community centre.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, Councillors Louise Brown, Simon Howarth, and Rachel Buckler, along with local resident John Hardwick, have sent a pre-action letter to Monmouthshire County Council, signalling their intent to pursue a Judicial Review unless the Council withdraws the lease and initiates a new, transparent tender process.

The 30-year lease was awarded to MMCA at an annual rent of just £6,000, despite internal Council estimates suggesting the property could command £20,000–£25,000 per year.

The building, a Grade II listed sandstone structure built in 1905, was marketed for less than four weeks over the Christmas period, raising concerns about inadequate exposure and lack of community consultation.

The proposed mosque would be the first in Monmouthshire, aiming to attract worshippers from across the county. However, critics argue that the plan fails to consider the lack of parking, the proximity to single elderly residents in nearby almshouses, and the impact on local infrastructure.

The library is located on Baker Street, close to Holy Trinity Church, a cinema, and residential properties with no off-street parking.

Cllr Louise Brown said:

“The building was marketed for less than four weeks, right before Christmas. I’ve seen evidence the rent should be £20,000–£25,000 a year, not £6,000. We need an independent valuation.”

Cllr Rachel Buckler stressed: “This is a building given to all the people of Abergavenny. Residents are extremely upset they were not consulted and only found out after the lease was awarded. That is not good enough for a building of this importance.”

Cllr Simon Howarth warned:

“This decision never appeared on the forward planner. That undermines scrutiny and the democratic process. The constitution needs to change so this cannot happen again.”

Cllr Louise Brown added:

“Council taxpayers need to know that the Council is adhering to its values of openness, transparency and fairness in its use of limited Council resources and not operating in a hidden unaccountable secretive way.”

The councillors argue that the lease violates Section 123 of the Local Government Act 1972, which requires councils to obtain best value unless specific conditions are met.

They also cite concerns over religious impartiality, restrictive covenants on the property, and the impact on local residents, including increased traffic and noise due to prayer activities scheduled before sunrise and after sunset.

The legal challenge demands that the Council:

Withdraw the lease offer to MMCA,

Refrain from entering into any agreement with MMCA,

Conduct a new, fully transparent tender process with adequate publicity and timeframes.

The Council has until Friday 19 September 2025 to respond before formal legal proceedings may commence.

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: “This case raises serious questions about transparency, fairness, and the proper use of public assets. The people of Abergavenny deserve to be heard, and their concerns must not be brushed aside. We will stand with these councillors as they urge the council to be democratically accountability and to abide by the rule of law.”

