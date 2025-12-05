Claire Coutinho urges NHS to drop case against Jennifer

In a dramatic development, Claire Coutinho MP, Shadow Minister for Equalities, has written to the Chairman and Chief Executive of Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, urging them to halt disciplinary proceedings against Christian nurse Jennifer Melle and requesting an urgent meeting on Monday, 8 December, ahead of Jennifer’s disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, 9 December.

In her letter, Ms Coutinho warns:

“Taking disciplinary action against Jennifer Melle is a grave injustice. If sanctions are imposed it will cause severe damage to the Trust’s reputation with the public, who can clearly see that Jennifer has done nothing wrong.”

She adds:

“Ultimately, this is about a nurse who has given over a decade of service to the NHS and who, through no fault of her own, was subjected to racial abuse at work by a transgender convicted paedophile. She was then abandoned by the institutions, including the NMC and the RCN – that were supposed to protect her, but which have instead surrendered to the influence of radical gender ideology.”

Ms Coutinho, who is the MP for Surrey East which covers part of the Trust, reminds the Trust that beliefs in biological sex are protected under the Equality Act and urges senior leaders to intervene to ensure no disciplinary action is taken.

Jennifer Melle, 40, from Croydon, has served at St Helier Hospital for twelve years with an unblemished record. While on duty, she cared for a prisoner patient referred to as ‘Mr X’, a biological male who identifies as female and is a convicted paedophile held in a high‑security men’s prison after multiple convictions for luring boys into sex acts while pretending to be a teenage girl on social media.

During a clinical discussion about the patient’s medical needs, Jennifer referred to him as “he/Mr,” consistent with biological sex and medical records. Mr X reacted with repeated racial abuse and physical threat and had to be restrained by security guards.

Despite being the victim of abuse, Jennifer was investigated and disciplined. In October 2024, Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals issued her with a first written warning and referred her to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), which wrote that Jennifer is “a potential risk” for not using Mr X’s preferred gender identity.

To date, the hospital has not apologised for how she was treated by the patient and has continued to treat Jennifer like the offender.

Launching legal action supported by the Christian Legal Centre, when her story broke as front‑page news on Sunday 23 March, it was viewed millions of times online and received significant public support, including from J.K. Rowling.

On returning to work the following day, Jennifer was embraced and thanked by colleagues and many student nurses who said they were grateful for her stand. The mood changed quickly when staff were instructed not to speak about the story publicly or to speak to Jennifer about it.

Days later, while running a clinic with patients waiting to see a doctor, Jennifer was abruptly pulled into an “informal” meeting and told to meet the Chief Nurse at 9am the next morning.

Accompanied by a Darlington Nursing Union representative, she attended a five‑minute meeting in a portacabin at the back of the hospital, where she was told there had been a “potential data breach” after her story was shared in the media, an allegation that could amount to gross misconduct.

Without specifics, and despite her spotless record, Jennifer was suspended on full pay, banned from hospital premises, instructed to collect her belongings, and escorted from the site in tears.

She has been suspended ever since whilst the NHS Trust has strengthened its resolve to support transgender rights by amending its policies to make supposed misgendering an express breach.

Jennifer believes the “data breach” accusation is a pretext for punishing her whistleblowing, speaking to the media about being disciplined and referred to the NMC for refusing to use a convicted paedophile’s preferred gender identity.

She contends the Trust’s investigation has ignored whistleblowing protections and refused to consider them in its findings, using internal policies to shroud the wider issue.

Jennifer describes the past months as “the darkest period of my life,” marked by sleepless nights, anxiety and isolation, and the fear of losing her livelihood and reputation. As a single mother, the prospect of dismissal is devastating.

Jennifer said:

“I have always sought to provide the highest standard of care to every patient. But I could not in good conscience refer to a male paedophile as a woman. Doing so would compromise truth and, in my view, patient safety. I am devastated that my faith and professional integrity have led to this situation, but I stand by my convictions. I am very grateful for what Claire Coutinho has done and now pray for protection and justice.”

At the time of Jennifer’s suspension in April, Leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch, described Jennifer’s treatment as ‘completely crazy’ and said: “She has my full support. It’s time the Government pulls its finger out and intervenes to make it clear no one should be punished at work for stating biological reality to paedophiles.”

Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, condemned the racist abuse Jennifer has experienced, but has to date refused to take any action or address pronoun policies within the NHS.

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of Christian Legal Centre, said:

“Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust is refusing to do the sane and sensible thing. Instead it is digging in and concocting an alleged “data breach” simply because Jennifer told her story to the media.

Telling her story has left the Trust fully exposed. Instead of backing down and apologising they are punishing her.

Jennifer has given over a decade of dedicated service to the NHS, but now she is facing dismissal for speaking up about biological reality and for standing by her Christian convictions.

We are grateful to Claire Coutinho for stepping in and bringing much-needed scrutiny to this case. Senior leaders at the Trust must now act with integrity, uphold protections for staff who raise concerns, respect freedom of conscience, and take decisive steps to restore public trust in the NHS.”

In further developments this week, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has come under pressure for refusing to intervene in Jennifer’s case, despite repeated appeals and the Supreme Court’s ruling that biological sex is legally protected.

RCN leadership has confirmed it will take no substantive action until new Equality and Human Rights Commission guidance is published, a delay that leaves nurses like Jennifer vulnerable while ideology trumps law.

Jennifer, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, has filed legal claims for harassment, discrimination, and human rights breaches against Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Her Employment Tribunal hearing is scheduled for April 2026 at Croydon Employment Tribunal.

