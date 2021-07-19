Church hierarchy threatens vicar with sack for singing hymn without a face mask

Rev. Charlie Boyle, vicar at All Saints Brankscome, is facing disciplinary action and potential dismissal for allegedly not following strict Covid regulation ‘guidance’ at his Dorset church.

Rev. Boyle is now being supported by the Christian Legal Centre as he faces a series of Covid-related allegations which could result in his family being evicted from their home by church authorities. Following a complaint made on Easter Sunday, Rev. Boyle met with the Archdeacon of Dorset who told Rev. Boyle that he should leave his post and the vicarage by the end of July for supposedly breaking Covid regulations.

The allegations made against Rev. Boyle include risking contaminating the church by returning Bibles to the building and conducting a family service online from a beach hut that he rents.

