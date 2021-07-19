Church hierarchy threatens vicar with sack for singing hymn without a face mask

19 July 2021

Rev. Charlie Boyle, vicar at All Saints Brankscome, is facing disciplinary action and potential dismissal for allegedly not following strict Covid regulation ‘guidance’ at his Dorset church.

Rev. Boyle is now being supported by the Christian Legal Centre as he faces a series of Covid-related allegations which could result in his family being evicted from their home by church authorities. Following a complaint made on Easter Sunday, Rev. Boyle met with the Archdeacon of Dorset who told Rev. Boyle that he should leave his post and the vicarage by the end of July for supposedly breaking Covid regulations.

The allegations made against Rev. Boyle include risking contaminating the church by returning Bibles to the building and conducting a family service online from a beach hut that he rents.

View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now