Christians fighting education tax respond to exodus figures

Christians who are challenging the Government’s VAT charges on private schooling have responded to the news that four times as many pupils have left private education than the Government anticipated. The Independents Schools Council explained this week that by January 2025, numbers had dropped from 551,578 to 538,215 in the year to January ahead of Labour’s planned 20% tax. This is over four times what the Government’s impact assessment assumed.

These schools reporting this drop even before the policy was enacted only represent 80% of the private schools in England and Wales, and so many more pupils may have been removed. The full impact will only be realised in the year ahead as parents discover just how much schools will need to add to their fees.

Caroline Santer, Head of the King’s School Southampton is among the group of teachers and parents awaiting the judgment in their judicial review case against the Government. She said:

“It is clear that there will be far more pupils leaving private schools than the Government’s weak impact assessment suggested. This migration into the state sector has also had the devastating impact of causing many smaller independent schools to close – all as a direct outcome of the government’s ill thought through policy of charging VAT on independent school fees. Many state schools, inundated by admissions enquiries, are under further pressure to meet the needs of additional pupils, placing unreasonable demands on their staff.

“The longer it takes the judges to decide the outcome of the VAT hearing only serves to prolong the uncertainty and confusion amongst our parent body and we are calling on the government to quickly reverse this legislation. Our parents need clarity as they assess whether or not they will be able to afford next year’s fees and, without a clear way forward, many smaller independent schools serving children from all walks of life, face a very uncertain future.”

Jill Holt, Headteacher of The Branch Christian School Dewsbury, said:

“Our small church-based Christian school is unique and essential to the educational needs of our families, 25% of whom have identified additional needs and 15% with emerging additional needs.

“The longer it takes for the Government to reverse course, the harder it is for the school and our parents to plan ahead. Our fees, which are less than £4,000 a year, are a fraction of the national average of £22,000. Our families choose to send their children to us because of the Christian ethos, not because they are affluent – most have to sacrifice to send them to a school that upholds their Christian values and caters for their individual needs. Local state schools would be overwhelmed if they had to provide for children in the independent schools and those with additional needs would be lost in the system.”

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre which is backing the judicial review, said:

“Parents, not politicians, are responsible for the upbringing of children.

“Private education, particularly through low cost schools, is a vital guard against state-sponsored ideology. Many Christians are appalled by the promotion of transgender ideology in some state schools and want to ensure their children are protected and brought up in line with their Christian beliefs.

“This exodus of pupils – just the beginning – means the Treasury will gain substantially less income and end up paying millions of pounds more through its own schooling costs.

“The scheme is being exposed as an irrational and disproportionate attack on families. The sooner it is reversed, the better.”

