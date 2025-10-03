Christian Concern co-founder Sam Solomon promoted to glory

Sam Solomon, who was one of the co-founders of Christian Concern, has died.

Through his speaking engagements and books, he profoundly influenced many Christian leaders.

Sam was more than just a scholar. He prayed intensely, laughed freely and brought the grace of God to countless people and situations in the United Kingdom and around the globe.

Though a spiritual giant, Sam would continually direct our attention to his far greater Saviour, Jesus Christ.

Sam is in the Lord’s presence now.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His faithful servants. Truly I am your servant Lord… I will fulfil my vows to the Lord in the presence of all his people” – Psalm 116: 15-18 NIV

