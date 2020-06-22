Britain’s first drive-in church: ‘worship together is so important’

22 June 2020

Rev. Matt Timms, the ‘surfing vicar’ shares with Sky News how local churches in his area were able to pull together Britain’s first drive-in church in Newquay during lockdown.

Matt explains that the drive-in church was a great way to bring the congregations together and give people the chance to reconnect after months of lockdown. “To bring people together, to be able to worship together is so important,” he explains. “Now I’m going to be encouraging all of our congregation to write to our MPs, to government, saying we’ve got to see churches being able to worship together in some way.”

21 June 2020
Sky News

View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now