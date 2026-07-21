Bethany Hutchison honoured as ‘Woman of Distinction’ at global summit

Bethany Hutchison, the lead nurse in the landmark Darlington nurses case and President of the Darlington Nursing Union, has been honoured as a “Woman of Distinction” at the She Leads UK 2026 honours event at Windsor Castle.

Bethany received the honour during the She Leads UK–America Windsor Summit which took place at St George’s House, Windsor Castle.

The gathering brought together senior Christian women leaders from the UK, the United States and other nations to consider major cultural challenges and celebrate women demonstrating courage and leadership.

The award recognises Bethany’s courage in leading a group of female nurses from Darlington Memorial Hospital through a three-year struggle to defend their dignity, safety and right to single-sex changing facilities at work.

Bethany and six nursing colleagues brought legal proceedings against County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust after a male colleague who identified as a woman was permitted to use the female changing room.

The nurses repeatedly raised concerns about privacy, dignity and safety. Instead of resolving those concerns, the Trust excluded the women from their changing room and required them to change in an unsuitable office space that opened onto a public corridor.

In January 2026, an Employment Tribunal found that the Trust’s treatment of the nurses amounted to unlawful harassment and sex discrimination.

Following the judgment, the Trust formally apologised and agreed to pay the seven nurses a combined £187,000 in damages, as well as committing itself to reviewing its policies and the changing facilities provided to staff.

The case was supported throughout by the Christian Legal Centre.

In February, shortly after the tribunal victory, Bethany travelled to Washington DC with Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, to address the She Leads the Nations Global Summit on Capitol Hill.

Bethany told an international audience about the nurses’ experience and warned of the consequences when institutions cease to recognise the importance of biological sex, privacy and women’s dignity. She and Andrea also met political representatives to discuss the Darlington case and wider concerns surrounding freedom of speech and belief in the United Kingdom.

The Darlington nurses’ case has become one of the most significant recent workplace cases concerning women’s access to single-sex facilities. The nurses have been described as the “Angels of the North” and compared with the women machinists at Ford’s Dagenham plant whose 1968 strike became a defining moment in the campaign for equal pay.

Bethany and the Darlington Nursing Union, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, are continuing to call for clear national NHS guidance that respects biological sex and protects single-sex changing facilities for female staff.

Despite their landmark win, the nurses still face potential investigation from the Nursing and Midwifery Council for speaking publicly about their experiences.

Responding to being named a Woman of Distinction, Bethany Hutchison, President of the Darlington Nursing Union, said:

“I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition, but I accept it on behalf of all seven Darlington nurses. Each of my colleagues showed extraordinary courage and resilience, often at considerable personal cost. “None of us set out to become campaigners. We are nurses who wanted to care for our patients and to be able to change for work in privacy, dignity and safety. When our concerns were dismissed, however, we knew that remaining silent would mean accepting something that was fundamentally wrong. “Our victory belongs not only to us, but to every woman who has been made to feel unreasonable for asking that her privacy and dignity be respected. I hope this honour will help ensure that our story continues to be heard and that no other group of nurses has to endure what we did. “Speaking in Washington DC earlier this year showed me that this is not simply a local or even a national issue. Women across the world are asking whether their most basic rights will be protected. I am grateful to She Leads UK for recognising our stand and for giving women of faith the opportunity to encourage one another to lead with courage.”

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said:

“Bethany did not seek prominence or public recognition; she simply refused to abandon the truth or allow the legitimate concerns of her nursing colleagues to be silenced. “Through an exhausting three-year ordeal, Bethany led with courage, compassion and remarkable determination. She stood not only for the Darlington nurses, but for women everywhere who depend upon clear boundaries to preserve their privacy, dignity and safety. “The tribunal’s judgment vindicated the nurses and exposed the serious consequences of policies that place ideology above biological reality. This honour is a fitting recognition of Bethany’s leadership and of the sacrifices made by all seven women. “From Darlington to Washington DC and now Windsor Castle, their story is inspiring women internationally. The Christian Legal Centre is privileged to have stood with them from the beginning, and we will continue working to ensure that their victory produces lasting change across the NHS and wider society.”

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