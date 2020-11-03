Appeal judges to hear ‘legal first’ in case of Richard Page

3 November 2020

This week, the case of Richard Page is being heard in the second highest court in England, challenging his removal as a magistrate and non-executive NHS director, for expressing his view that children do best when raised by a mother and a father.

His case was covered on BBC Radio 4’s The Today Programme.

