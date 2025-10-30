Andrea Williams talks with Felix Ngole ahead of hearing

Christian social worker Felix Ngole appeared in court for the start of his hearing at the Employment Appeal Tribunal.

Ahead of the hearing, Christian Concern supporters also gathered to show their support for Felix and for our fight to preserve Christian freedoms.

Andrea Williams talked with Felix and his wife Pepsy about the how the case has affected them so far and what motivates Felix to stand by his Christian beliefs boldly and lovingly.

After his major free speech win in 2019, Felix was yet again discriminated against when his would-be employed withdrew their offer of his dream job after finding out about his Christian beliefs.

Although Employment Judge Jonathan Brain ruled that Felix was discriminated against, he also concluded Touchstone Support Leeds was justified in not reinstating the job offer because of ‘safeguarding concerns’ arising out of his Christian beliefs.

