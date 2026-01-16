‘A moment of truth’: Bethany Hutchinson responds to landmark judgment

Bethany Hutchison, President of the Darlington Nursing Union, spoke to media after the Darlington Nurses’ landmark legal win

Transcript:

“Today’s ruling is a moment of truth and a long overdue victory for men and women across the NHS.

“We came to this Tribunal to defend something simple and fundamental: that women deserve safe, single-sex spaces at work. Today, the Tribunal has confirmed what we have said from the beginning: that requiring women to undress in front of men is not equality, it is a violation of our dignity.

“This judgment recognises the intolerable and degrading situations women have been placed in. No woman should ever have been told to ‘broaden her mindset’ or ‘compromise’ when raising legitimate concerns for her safety and privacy.

“By ruling in our favour, the Tribunal has exposed the profound injustice of a policy that placed the feelings of one man, struggling with gender confusion, above the rights and wellbeing of women simply trying to feel safe at work.

“The NHS cannot ignore this any longer. Allowing men to access female-only spaces, simply because they claim to be women, undermines truth and erodes common sense. This judgment aligns with the Supreme Court’s clear affirmation of the truth and importance of biological sex. It also underscores the urgent need for Government guidance to reflect the law of the land, as now confirmed through a growing body of strong legal decisions.

“Today is a turning point but it is not the end. All NHS Trusts across the country must urgently review their policies and ensure they are lawful and protective of women.

“We have compassion for our colleague and for others who are suffering with gender confusion. But compassion must never mean asking women to surrender their dignity, safety or boundaries.

“We will continue to stand up, speak out and fight for every man and woman in the NHS to be able to come to work without fear and in light of the truth. What happened to us must never happen again.

“We are deeply grateful to the Christian Legal Centre, our outstanding legal team led by Niazi Fetto KC and Pavel Stroilov, and the tens of thousands of members of the public who have supported us every step of the way. This victory belongs to all of us. Thank you.”

