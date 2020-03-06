‘A danger to children’ for criticising RSE?

Analytics and promotion

This website uses tools from selected third-party providers (Google and Facebook) to help us understand how people arrive at and use our website, and to measure and improve the effectiveness of some of our promotional activity. These tools may store and use cookies (and similar information) on your device, and analyse your use of this website, and other sites and platforms. These tools help us to improve our services, reach people who may be interested in our work and make better use of our resources but information may be shared with these third-party providers and may be used for their own purposes. You can find out more here .