‘A danger to children’ for criticising RSE?

6 March 2020

Former school worker Kristie Higgs spoke at the launch of the Free Speech Union, telling the story of how she lost her job for Facebook posts that criticised RSE policies in primary schools.

Hers is a story that demonstrates the real need for free speech to be protected. She said: “not only have I lost my job but my whole career is now tarnished with the accusation that by holding these views, I am now a danger to vulnerable children. Due to one anonymous complaint, I may never be able to work with children again.”

