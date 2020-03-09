‘You have become the thought police’

9 March 2020

A London Assembly member questions the Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police on the recording of ‘non-crime hate incidents’ across the UK.

Police Guidance enables the police to record ‘hate incidents’ against your name without any evidence required, solely based on the ‘perception’ of offence. The record could then appear on any future DBS checks. However, the Assistant Commissioner believes this is OK.

