Andrea Williams speaks to BBC Radio 4 Today about abortion judicial review

Today, Christian Concern will bring a legal challenge to the Court of Appeal, challenging the government’s decision to introduce DIY home abortions.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern, spoke to The Today Programme about why this judicial review is necessary. She argues that the decision that was made was completely undemocratic and went against promises made by the health secretary himself not to change the law.

Clare Murphy of BPAS says the legislation now helps women stuck in abusive relationships to access the ‘healthcare they need’. However, Andrea says this is not the case: our mystery client investigation into DIY abortion providers has uncovered how anyone is able to access the abortion pills for any reason, actually putting women in coercive relationships at further risk of abuse.

29 July 2020

BBC Radio 4

Photo by ruthtowell.co.uk

|