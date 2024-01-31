Will preacher be found guilty for holding Bible verse in buffer zone?

31 January 2024

Stephen Green faces potentially being sent to prison for six months and/or a fine of £1,000 due to an alleged breach of Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) laws in February 2023.

Stephen was holding the sign to protest so-called buffer zones which breach the right to free speech and ban many Bible verses from being quoted.

The verdict in Stephen’s case is expected on Thursday 1 March 2024.

Please pray for him to be found not guilty. Pray for the law on “buffer zones” to be reversed so that thousands of women can be afforded the chance to consider alternatives, and babies the chance to live.

