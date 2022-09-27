‘Why would I not offer prayer when I know it can heal?’

Dr Richard Scott speaks to ITV News about reaching a settlement in his case, allowing him to pray with his patients. Following a four-year campaign against him, threatening his livelihood for offering to provide spiritual care to patients, Dr Scott has finally been vindicated, with NHS England agreeing that he can pray with his patients.

“I was very pleased [to reach a settlement], not least because I wasn’t just fighting the case for myself but for the rights of other Christians, doctors, nurses, health professionals, even beyond, teachers etc. to share their faith, where relevant, because it can make such a big difference to people’s lives.”

When asked whether prayer has any practical benefits for his patients, Dr Scott responded: “Absolutely, I had a man last week from Poland whose wife is dying from cancer, in addition to making sure that all the other medical details we’re in place, could I pray for you, he was delighted to do so.

“As I say, I’ve seen cancers stop, cancers regress through prayer, in addition to God helping patients with infertility and in other areas.”

He added: “Why would I not offer something when I know it helps?”

ITV News

27 September 2022

|