‘We we’re helping vulnerable people, but I was made to feel like a criminal’

Prosecutors have dropped their case against a female pastor who was handed £16,000 in fines for holding a church service for vulnerable people in a pub car park.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham, Pastor Chizumie Dyer, who has been supported by the Christian Legal Centre, said: “We we’re helping vulnerable, suicidal people. We we’re changing lives… but I was made to feel like a criminal. I was treated like one.”

Learn more: https://christianconcern.com/news/victory-as-16000-fine-for-car-park-church-ministry-thrown-out/

