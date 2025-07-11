We reached our goal – thank you!

Chief Executive Andrea Williams writes to supporters, giving thanks for their generosity around our recent financial year end

Dear Christian Concern friends and supporters,

I’m delighted to let you know that we reached our end-of-year fundraising target and it’s all thanks to you. I give thanks for all who helped to close our funding deficit and thanks to the Lord who is so consistently kind to us at Christian Concern through the generosity of his people.

Your kindness, prayers and partnership have been incredible. At a time when the battle for truth in our nation is fierce, your support has made a vital difference. Because of you, we enter this new financial year fiercely determined to speak up for him with renewed strength.

“You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion…”

2 Corinthians 9:11 NIV

But the work continues…

As we look ahead, we know the challenges are only growing.

Court cases, policy battles, church engagement and gospel witness all need sustained effort. That’s why, even as we give thanks and breathe a sigh of relief at reaching our goal, I’m asking you to consider something that could be even more powerful than a one-off gift:

Would you become a monthly giver?

If everyone who opens our weekly newsletter email gave just £10 per month, our work would be fully funded.

But as it stands, just a third of our income comes from regular gifts.

Could you make a monthly gift of £10, £25 or £50?

Your gift would help us:

Plan boldly

Respond quickly

Invest deeply in what God is calling us to

One-off gifts stabilise and strengthen us to persist in the task set before us.

“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest…”

Galatians 6:9 NIV

Monthly giving helps us build the road ahead

If you believe in this work and want to see it continue strong and steady, would you consider giving monthly today?

You can set up a monthly direct debit or a standing order to Christian Concern on our website. You can also find our bank details to set the gift up directly and contact us to let us know that you have done so.

If you are a UK taxpayer and want to make a charitable gift you can make a regular gift via standing order, CAF or Stewardship to Faith, Truth & Hope. Find out more about this charity at the bottom of our donate page.

Thank you again.

We’re truly humbled by your support and excited for what lies ahead.

“Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine…”

Ephesians 3:20 NIV “Those who honour me I will honour.”

1 Samuel 2:30 NIV

