‘We must be able to speak truth and preach the gospel’

22 September 2021

Christian Concern’s Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, tells Premier Radio that the freedom to speak truth and preach the gospel must be protected.

His comments come after Oxford’s Worcester College – headed by former equalities and LGBTQ+ charity chief David Isaac – apologised to students for ‘distress’ caused by hosting Christian Concern’s Wilberforce Academy.

Premier Radio

