‘We have a responsibility to gather together in worship’

Churches have faced bans from many ministry activities, including in-person church services, during efforts to fight Covid-19. As Wales enters a new national lockdown, churches have been allowed to meet physically but are facing fresh restrictions at least until Christmas.

But should the government have the right to legislate whether or not a church can meet? Rev. Dr Peter Naylor, a signatory of the legal challenge to the government over their decision to shut churches, and Rev. Wade McLennan, pastor of New Hope Community Church, whose services were stopped by police in the second lockdown, speak to BBC Radio Wales’ ‘All Things Considered’ to join the debate on Covid, churches and the freedom to worship (28 min).

6 December 2020

BBC Radio Wales

|