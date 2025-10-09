Seeing the Hand of God: livestream tells stories of answered prayers

9 October 2025

This week, Wilberforce Publications launched Seeing the Hand of God, a new book by Monica and Clifford Hill that details their experience of remarkable answered prayer.

Monica sadly passed away before the book’s publication, but Clifford joined Chief Executive Andrea Williams and Head of Public Policy Tim Dieppe to launch the new book.

You can watch the online book launch below, and buy a copy of the book for yourself from our Wilberforce Publications website.

