UK Christians respond to Roe vs Wade overruling

UK Christians react to the US Supreme Court decision to overrule Roe v Wade, stating that there is no right to abortion in the United States of America.

Released by Christian Concern, the video features several well-known UK Christians, including church leaders, evangelists and campaigners, who share why they welcome the decision and are calling on the UK to protect the lives of preborn children.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern, commented: “We are delighted by the court’s decision to protect our children in the womb by overturning Roe v Wade.

“A civilised society will always work to protect every human life including the most vulnerable in our society. In the western world, the most vulnerable among us are our unborn children. This is a catastrophic indictment on a kindness society.

“How have we got to a place where mothers demand a right on demand to intentionally end their children’s lives? It’s great, at last to see some sense and common humanity prevail. The pushback begins in earnest.

“We praise God for this decision and pray that we will see preborn babies protected here as well.”

|