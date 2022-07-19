‘Two lives matter’ | Andrea Williams defends UK abortion law

Two women are currently facing prison for reportedly ‘procuring their own abortions’ in the UK. But BBC Radio 4 asks, should women ever face prosecution for an abortion?

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern, commented on the news: “Two lives matter: the life of the woman and the life of the unborn child that is within her. The pieces of legislation are there because what they serve is the protection of life. They look to mark how important it is and how we value human life. To get to a place where we no longer have regard for life in the womb and no longer value its protection and its worth is very serious indeed.”

18 July 2022

BBC Radio 4

