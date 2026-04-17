Tracy Edwards MBE backs Darlington Nurses in fight for single-sex spaces

17 April 2026

Chief executive Andrea Williams speaks with Tracy Edwards MBE about the need for the government and workplaces to implement the law, as it stands, to protect women-only spaces.

It’s now been one year since the Supreme Court ruled that ‘women’ are to be defined by biological sex, but we are still waiting for safe regulations in the workplace.

Good law reflects creation reality, and we will continue to stand until we see our government implement policies that reflects the law.

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