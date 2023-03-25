‘To express Christian beliefs is a form of blasphemy’

“We’re living in a time when free speech is increasingly under threat in the country, as evidenced by some of our cases, street preachers being arrested and people losing their jobs just for expressing what they think.”

Tim Dieppe, our Head of Public Policy, sits down with Toby Young, director of the Free Speech Union, to hear his take on why free speech is in more need of protection now than ever before in our nation’s history. Together they discuss the threats to free speech from the transgender movement, a proposed Islamophobia definition, and even national lockdowns.

Find out more about the Free Speech Union.

|