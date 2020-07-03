Time to reckon with LGBT indoctrination of adults

Carys Moseley comments on the results of a recent Ipsos MORI survey on LGBT issues.

This week Ipsos MORI published the results of a public opinion survey on LGBT issues. Even when we allow for the limitations and shortcomings of such a survey, the results make for sobering reading. In reality, what the results show is that millions of adults in the United Kingdom have caved in to LGBT indoctrination. This is precisely why indoctrination in schools is such a problem.

Here I shall go through the survey sequentially for simplicity’s sake.

Adults under 25 are turning against early sex education

The survey starts off by asking about sex education:

“At what age, if any, do you think schools should start to teach sex education, assuming it is tailored to the needs and age of their pupils?”

It is striking that adults aged 25-34 stand out as most likely to want sex education for children aged 5-7 and 8-10 (16% and 27% respectively). By contrast, only 6% of adults aged 18-24 want sex education for children aged 5-7, and only 19% of them want children aged 8-10 to receive it. In both cases, adults aged 25-34 are more conservative than adults aged 45-54, who are old enough to be their parents. Among those aged 45-54, 10% want children aged 5-7 to receive sex education, and 30% want children aged 8-10 to receive it.

Whilst adults over 55 are less supportive, the fact remains that adults aged 18-24 are the most conservative age cohort of all. This is some good news as these people constitute the rising generation of parents.

LGBT indoctrination in schools

The next two questions ask about teaching about LGBT issues in schools.

Question 7 is worded as follows:

“To what extent, if at all, do you support or oppose teaching about LGBT sex and relationships as part of RSE in secondary schools?”

Whilst only a quarter of adults aged 45-54 ‘strongly support’ this, 45% of those aged 18-24 do so. Overall, 55% of the population supports this teaching.

Similar differences between age groups are found in response to question 8:

“To what extent, if at all, do you support or oppose teaching about LGBT families as part of RSE in primary schools?”

Just under a quarter (24%) of respondents aged 45-54 ‘strongly support’ this, compared with 45% of those aged 18-24. Overall 50% of the population supports this teaching.

The results for these questions are not a surprise. They show that over half the population has been brainwashed. What requires an explanation is why many more adults seem wary of sex education in general in primary schools. Unfortunately, Ipsos MORI did not create extra tables which compared the variables from different questions. This means we cannot know what proportion of those who don’t want sex education in primary school nevertheless think LGBT sex education in secondary schools is fine. This is important because it is a position that has been pushed relentlessly by secular and feminist groups opposing transgender ideology in schools.

Time for a reality check on discrimination

Questions 9 and 10 are about LGBT rights. Unfortunately, they are very vague and thus appeal to the fickle sentiments suggested by mass media. For example, question 9 reads as follows:

“How much, if any, discrimination do you think there is against Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer/Questioning (LGBTQ+) people in Britain today?”

Surveys on discrimination are known to ask vague, subjective questions like this. What is needed is to give response options giving precise choices, as discrimination is a legal category.

Employment tribunal statistics tell us how many cases a year there are of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. The sources here are the Main Tables for Tribunal Statistics Quarterly published by the Ministry of Justice. The annual number of receipts for claims of discrimination since 2007 has increased for disability, public interest disclosure, redundancy (failure to consult), and religion or belief. Meanwhile there was a decline in receipts for sexual orientation. Likewise, the annual number of discrimination cases disposed of has gone up for age discrimination and public interest disclosure, whilst declining for sexual orientation. As far as employment is concerned, it is both unreasonable and unfair to claim that sexual orientation discrimination is very widespread let alone uniquely significant.

Another looser way of gauging whether there is discrimination on the basis of protected characteristics is institutional figures on staff characteristics. Government departments publish annual statistics showing the sexual orientation of staff, as does the BBC. In many cases, we find that people with LGB sexual orientations are overrepresented. When we also consider that these tend to be white collar jobs, claims of widespread LGBT discrimination are simply implausible.

Is the sky the limit for LGBT rights?

Question 10 asks respondents whether they think “LGBTQ+ rights have gone too far” in Britain, or not far enough, or “LGBTQ+ rights have gone as far as it should go.” Again, there are lots of problems with this question. First, ‘LGBTQ+ rights’ are not defined, nor are rights in general. Thus, we have no means of figuring out what different respondents understand by ‘LGBTQ+ rights’. Effectively what we have is a record of people’s gut feelings when asked this question.

The view that LGBT rights have not gone far enough is more common among younger adults. Nearly half (47%) of adults aged 18-24 believe this. Rationally speaking we can see that these respondents have very little understanding of the issues, as gay and lesbian as well as transsexual rights are at their highest point in recorded history. There is probably less discrimination now than ever. Clearly also these people simply cannot see that LGBT rights are being used to dominate others in society. Either that or some may actually want such a situation.

Smashing heteronormativity by stealth

Question 11 asks how much have respondents heard about ‘pansexuality’ and ‘omnisexuality’. (These are simply relatively new words normalising bisexuality and promiscuity.) Given that this survey is not conducted on behalf of any external client, we have to ask why Ipsos MORI wants this information.

The same question also asks respondents if they have heard about asexuality. Asexuality is lack of sexual attraction towards anyone of either sex. Curiously, asexuality is now promoted by Stonewall. Indeed, as a result, Stonewall is probably the biggest organisation promoting asexuality in the United Kingdom.

What this shows is that Stonewall is not simply about gay rights or even also transgender rights. Its real mission is to ‘smash heteronormativity’ and to promote all things that deny natural God-given heterosexual attraction.

Decline in exclusive attraction to the opposite sex

Questions 12 and 13 ask about respondents’ sexual orientation and sexual identity, albeit in a confusing manner. This is because the questions for sexual orientation are really about sexual attraction. Question 12 is worded thus:

“Which, if any, of the following, best describes how you think of your sexual orientation?”

The results are that 8% of people are only attracted to the same sex. In addition, there are three categories of people with varying degrees of sexual attraction to the same and opposite sex.

The most striking finding is that 54% of adults aged 18-24 are only attracted to the opposite sex, compared to 87% of those aged 65 and over. The percentage rises between the two.

Wide gap between same-sex attraction and LGB identities

When we take question 13 with question 12, another pattern emerges. Question 13 is worded as follows:

“And which, if any, of the following would you identify as?”

The options given are: heterosexual, bisexual, gay, asexual, pansexual, lesbian, omnisexual, and then the obligatory ‘Other (please specify)’, ‘don’t know’ and ‘prefer not to say’.

Here we find that 76% of adults aged 18-24 identify as heterosexual, despite the fact that only 54% of this age group said they were only attracted to the opposite sex. By contrast 94% of adults aged 65 and over described themselves as heterosexual. Again, the percentage identifying as such rises with age.

What this shows is that across the age range, whilst people have become less likely to describe themselves as heterosexual, increasing numbers within this category have reported a degree of same-sex attraction. Before discussing the significance of these findings, a comment is needed on Ipsos MORIs own statement on the method of its inquiry.

Sexual identity or sexual orientation?

Ipsos MORI made the following statement on method:

“Due to differences in methodology and question wording, figures on sexual identity should not be seen as comparable with official statistics.”

The purpose of this statement is to warn of the limitation in comparing the survey results with Office of National Statistics figures. The Office of National Statistics publishes annual official statistics on sexual orientation, i.e. whether someone says they identify as heterosexual, gay, lesbian or bisexual. These are considered to be the most accurate.

It is noteworthy that between 2012 and 2017 these figures were published as statistics on ‘sexual identity’. One explanation for this change is that sexual orientation is a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010, and so the government needs data on it. However, this explanation does not suffice. For since 2010 rights based on sexual orientation have multiplied, including most importantly the law implementing same-sex ‘marriage’.

I suspect the real reason for changing the title of this dataset is that the government does not want any acknowledgment in its official statistics of ‘sexual identity’ as this is generally considered distinct from sexual attraction. Such acknowledgment would serve to undermine the myth that nobody can experience change in sexual attraction from homosexual to heterosexual, as change the other way is obviously happening.

Adults have been indoctrinated

It is interesting that the survey started off with a general question about sex education in schools, and ended up asking about adults’ sexual orientation. Although Ipsos MORI may not want to admit this, the findings are suggestive not only of the changeability of sexual attraction and therefore orientation. They also therefore suggest that adults have been influenced so that such change has become more common.

Adults have been indoctrinated into thinking of themselves as LGB or potentially LGB. Back in the 1990s activists were telling students to question everything about their own sexuality, not to assume the people around them were heterosexual. This was whilst the campaign to repeal Section 28 was ongoing. Those of us who remember those days remember how two-faced the gay lobby was back then, on then one hand claiming that people are ‘born gay’, on the other blatantly encouraging people to doubt their own sexuality. This was indoctrination – aimed at homosexualising the population. It was made possible by the power of suggestion. We should also recall the massive influence of internet pornography on both men and women over the past quarter century or so. Recent research by the British Board of Film Classification suggests teenage girls are being influenced into homosexuality by the porn industry.

Moral implications of homosexual indoctrination

The moral implications of this homosexual indoctrination are very grave. First and most obviously, people who are attracted to both sexes are more likely as a population to experience temptation to sexual sin with both sexes. Unless handled properly, this is disastrous for traditional marriage, which requires lifelong sexual exclusivity.

The second implication is that many people, especially younger people, have lost an objective understanding of what is and isn’t natural, in terms of what is fitting to the human body as designed by God. The question here is whether this turn towards the unnatural and that which is contrary to creation has only happened in terms of sexuality. How comparable for example is this long-term trend to wider unhealthy approaches to the human body across the life-cycle? This would not be a simple case of cause and effect, but a reflection of a society that sadly rejects God as the Creator of all people.

|