‘This is an attempt to enforce language and deny reality’

17 March 2021

The University of Manchester has issued new guidance for staff advising against using the terms ‘mother’ and ‘father’, allegedly to ‘avoid bias and assumption’.

The guidance also advises that people swap the terms ‘husband’ and ‘wife’ in favour of ‘partner’, and ‘brother’ or ‘sister’ should become ‘sibling’. Is this just ‘political correctness’ gone too far? Tim Dieppe, Head of Public Policy at Christian Concern debated with Peter Tatchell on RT News International.

13 March 2021
Russia Today International

View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now