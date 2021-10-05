The Christian Legal Centre’s Roger Kiska speaks to Premier Radio about the case of an NHS theatre practitioner who was ‘treated like a criminal’ and eventually suspended for wearing a cross.

Explaining why Mary Onuoha has a right to wear a Christian cross, he said:

“The position of the Christian Legal Centre is that this is clearly animus towards the cross. It’s not a health and safety issue. She wears lanyards in the theatre all the time that can be pulled off or used to choke. So, we think this is clearly a breach of her religious freedom and the right to manifest her faith through the wearing of a cross.

“One of the things that the European Court has said in a similar British Airways case is that it’s really not a manifestation of what a doctrinal belief might be for a given denomination, but it’s a personal belief. And if it’s serious and cogent and if Mary has her own deeply held reasons for wanting to wear the cross as a manifestation of her faith, the law protects that. So, if it’s really a health and safety issue, they’re giving mixed messages here, it seems that they’re really just wanting to censor the message of the cross.”

5 October 2021

Premier Radio

