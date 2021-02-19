‘They don’t have to believe in murder’

19 February 2021

Christian Legal Centre’s Michael Phillips explains Seyi Omooba’s legal case to Talk Radio.

This week, judgement was handed down in Seyi’s case, with the Employment Tribunal ruling against her. However, the judge clearly stated that her Christian beliefs about marriage and homosexuality are worthy of respect in a democratic society, and therefore protected.

Here, Michael Phillips explains the implications of having protected beliefs.

17 February 2021
Talk Radio

