‘There’s nothing new about the church’s teaching on marriage’

28 January 2020

This week, the Church of England issued a pastoral statement on marriage and civil partnerships, stating the church’s teaching that sex is reserved for marriage.

Andrea Williams speaks to BBC Radio Kent about why this has been seen as so controversial.

24 January 2020
BBC Radio Kent

