‘The government wants to ban the core of Christian worship’

Over 70 pastors from across the UK have united to start the process of a judicial review into the government’s decision to criminalise worship services during the second national lockdown.

Pastor Ade Omooba MBE, co-founder of Christian Concern and pastor at New Life Assembly, speaks to BBC World Service about why churches should remain open.

“We are grieved very seriously about the government’s decision,” he says. He states that the government is legislating to ban the very core of Christian worship – gathering together in worship. “You don’t have to legislate to criminalise worship if churches are compliant, while you have football going on and Strictly Come Dancing – churches should also remain open.”

4 November 2020

BBC World Service

|