‘The government is trampling on the nature of religious freedom’

Rev. Pete Sanlon shares why he believes churches should be allowed to reopen safely during lockdown.

He explains how “the government has failed to guard and protect religious freedoms” by shutting down churches: “freedom of religion requires the freedom to gather together to worship,” he explains, “and freedom from government interference.”

Now, the government must start prioritising the reopening of churches, Pete explains. If religious freedom is continued to be trampled on and ignored, it could have far-reaching consequences for the freedom of the church in the future.

