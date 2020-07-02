‘The freedom to worship is God-given, not state-given’

2 July 2020

John Quintanilla, pastor of Hebron Christian Faith Church in Coventry, speaks to BBC Radio Humberside about why he’s standing with a group of church leaders to challenge the government on their handling of church lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The group is not so much challenging the lockdown itself, but rather “the fundamental historical freedom that the church has had for centuries,” explains John. The freedom to worship is a God-given freedom – and instruction – not to be interfered with by the state, he says. The problem with the way that the state has handled the lockdown is the precedent it states for state intervention in church life, when the life of the church should be decided by church leaders, John argues.

