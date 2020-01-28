The CofE’s statement on marriage ‘is the church being the church’

28 January 2020

Last week, the Church of England issued a statement on opposite-sex civil partnerships and marriage, reaffirming the church’s teaching on marriage.

Andrea Williams spoke to Andrew Pierce on The Daily Show about the church’s statement, arguing that it was surprising that the statement had attracted this much attention in the first place. But the message that the statement reiterates – that sexual expression is exclusively reserved for marriage – is what people need to hear: where churches are really clear on their teaching on marriage, sex and sexuality, young people are flocking in, desperate for real health, wholeness and relationship, says Andrea.

25 January 2020
The Daily Show with Andrew Pierce

