The Church must ‘speak the hope of eternal life’ during coronavirus crisis

17 March 2020

With the outbreak of coronavirus, it appears the nation is coming to a halt. What can the Church do in the midst of this crisis?

Christian Concern chief executive Andrea Williams reminds us of the need to share the hope of Jesus at a time when we are reminded of our mortality.

Filmed 16 March 2020

