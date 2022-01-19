A number of TV and radio personalities have spoken out after it was revealed that the government is planning to freeze the BBC’s funding for the next two years, with the licence fee abolished completely in 2027.

However, Christian Concern’s Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, told TWR UK that he believes scrapping the license fee is “understandable” and even an “inevitable next step” as the BBC has “turned its back on its Christian heritage”.

17 January 2022

TWR UK

|