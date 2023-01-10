Teacher cancelled for misgendering pupil: ‘bizarre’ case discussed on GB News

10 January 2023

GB News presenter Calvin Robinson and former Eton school teacher Will Knowland discuss the case of Christian maths teacher Joshua Sutcliffe.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, Joshua faces a professional conduct hearing this week over allegations that he was wrong to ‘misgender’ a pupil in 2017 and that his YouTube channel says that Muhammad is a false prophet.

During the discussion, Will Knowland commented: “Surely this should be one of the things that is open for discussion and that a variety of perspectives are tolerated on but clearly not.”

