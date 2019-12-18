‘Taking Christ out of Christmas’

18 December 2019

One school in East London has decided to make the nativity ‘more inclusive’ by changing the lyrics to ‘Away in a Manger’ by taking out ‘the little Lord Jesus’ and replacing it with ‘the little baby Jesus’.

The Christian Legal Centre’s Rob Smith spoke to BBC Radio Leeds about how this actually excludes Christian from being able to properly celebrate and express their faith by denying the deity of Jesus.

16 December 2019
BBC Radio Leeds

